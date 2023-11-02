86th Airlift Wing Leadership immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, returns a salute after coining Senior Airman Jacob Brixey, assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron, during an immersion visit on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Oct. 10, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

