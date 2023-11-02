86th Airlift Wing Leadership immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Louis J. Ludwig, receive a briefing from Staff Sgt. Alexis Aragon, noncommissioned officer, Fuels Information Service Center, 424th Air Base Squadron,during an immersion visit to the squadron on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Oct. 10, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

