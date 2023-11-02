Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th Airlift Wing Leadership immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron [Image 7 of 14]

    86th Airlift Wing Leadership immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 424th Air Base Squadron guide Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Louis J. Ludwig, during an immersion visit on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Oct. 10, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 03:28
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    This work, 86th Airlift Wing Leadership immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron [Image 14 of 14], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86 AW
    424 ABS
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

