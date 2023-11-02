U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 424th Air Base Squadron guide Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Louis J. Ludwig, during an immersion visit on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Oct. 10, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 03:28 Photo ID: 8103373 VIRIN: 231010-A-BD610-1153 Resolution: 7075x4717 Size: 9.85 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th Airlift Wing Leadership immersion to the 424th Air Base Squadron [Image 14 of 14], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.