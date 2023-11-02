USS Tripoli Holds Change of Command Ceremony

231102-N-ML799-2071 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 2, 2023) – Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, Rear Adm. Randall Peck, left, Capt. John Kiefaber, center, and Capt. Gary A. Harrington II, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), bow their heads for the benediction during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck, Nov. 2. During the ceremony, Harrington relieved Kiefaber. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

