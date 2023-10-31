USS Tripoli Holds Change of Command Ceremony

231102-N-ML799-1631 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 2, 2023) – Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, Rear Adm. Randall Peck, addresses the crew of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck, Nov. 2. During the ceremony, Capt. Gary A. Harrington II relieved Capt. John Kiefaber. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

