USS Tripoli Holds Change of Command Ceremony

231102-N-ML799-1971 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 2, 2023) – Capt. Gary A. Harrington II, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), addresses the crew during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck, Nov. 2. During the ceremony, Harrington relieved Capt. John Kiefaber. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

