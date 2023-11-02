USS Tripoli Holds Change of Command Ceremony

231102-N-ML799-1592 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 2, 2023) – Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), addresses the crew during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck, Nov. 2. During the ceremony, Capt. Gary A. Harrington II relieved Kiefaber. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
