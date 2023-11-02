Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Tripoli Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231102-N-ML799-1592 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 2, 2023) – Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), addresses the crew during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck, Nov. 2. During the ceremony, Capt. Gary A. Harrington II relieved Kiefaber. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

