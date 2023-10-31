437th Aerial Port Squadron always ready

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 437th Aerial Port Squadron load supplies onto a Boeing 767 on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 15, 2023. The 437th APS is assisting Naval Station Norfolk with resupply missions to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

