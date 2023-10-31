Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    437th Aerial Port Squadron always ready [Image 4 of 4]

    437th Aerial Port Squadron always ready

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erries Delrosario, 437th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation journeyman, secures cargo before loading it onto a Boeing 767 on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 15, 2023. The 437th APS delivered vital supplies like cargo, mail, and rations, to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

