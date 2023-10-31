U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erries Delrosario, 437th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation journeyman, secures cargo before loading it onto a Boeing 767 on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 15, 2023. The 437th APS delivered vital supplies like cargo, mail, and rations, to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 05:48
|Photo ID:
|8101218
|VIRIN:
|230915-F-BI574-1086
|Resolution:
|5483x3655
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 437th Aerial Port Squadron always ready [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
