Justion Poole, 437th Aerial Port Squadron, secures cargo before loading it onto a Boeing 767 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 15, 2023. The 437th APS delivered vital supplies, like cargo, mail, and rations, to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. NSGB is a U.S. sea power platform located in the Caribbean, supporting unified, interagency joint operations, and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 05:48 Photo ID: 8101215 VIRIN: 230915-F-BI574-1024 Resolution: 5726x3817 Size: 1005.29 KB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 437th Aerial Port Squadron always ready [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.