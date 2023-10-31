U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 437th Aerial Port Squadron load supplies onto a Boeing 767 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 15, 2023. The 437th APS mission is to provide responsive, global cargo and passenger movement operations while cultivating combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 05:48
|Photo ID:
|8101217
|VIRIN:
|230915-F-BI574-1079
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 437th Aerial Port Squadron always ready [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
