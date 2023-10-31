Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vigilant Defense 24: Osan demonstrates ALS capabilities [Image 6 of 9]

    Vigilant Defense 24: Osan demonstrates ALS capabilities

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon stops on an alternate landing strip using a Mobile Aircraft Arresting System during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. In contingency environments, the ALS is activated when the main runway sustains heavy damage, which allows pilots to maintain readiness and continue flying operations. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. Training is conducted throughout the year to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice, affirming the commitment to the ROK remains ironclad and ensures regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

