Osan concludes Vigilant Defense 24

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon stops on an alternate landing strip using a Mobile Aircraft Arresting System during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. In contingency environments, the ALS is activated when the main runway sustains heavy damage, which allows pilots to maintain readiness and continue flying operations. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

Vigilant Defense 24, hosted by Seventh Air Force, is a peninsula-wide combined flying training event with participants from the U.S., Republic of Korea and Royal Australian Air Forces, at Osan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 28 - Nov. 3, 2023.



Training such as VD24 is conducted throughout the year to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice, affirming the commitment to the ROK remains ironclad and ensures regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific.



“Here at the 51st Fighter Wing, we are the most forward deployed, permanently based wing in the Air Force,” said U. S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st FW commander. “Our mission is to provide capable Airmen to execute combat operations and receive follow-on forces in the event of contingencies within our area of responsibility.”



Training events like VD24 are essential so Osan remains ready to “Fight Tonight” and support the joint and interoperability environment the 51st FW serves.



Although generating airpower is a key priority at Osan AB, members across the wing also fulfilled objectives to train Airmen to be multi-capable by completing basic tasks outside of their usual specialties.



The 51st FW Inspector General team established proficiencies to test the wing under the simulated, contested conditions. The program, which utilizes commander-directed wing inspection team members, was inspected by Pacific Air Forces IG to ensure the base is prepared for a future fight if tasked.



“The importance of Osan’s mission-readiness in Vigilant Defense 24 is to ensure our Airmen are ready to lead the charge and protect the peninsula, alongside our ROKAF partners, to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Pipes, Headquarters Pacific Air Forces IG senior enlisted leader.



The Airmen of the 51st FW continuously train to maintain the high level of full-spectrum readiness required to execute the mission proficiently and effectively.



“Training like VD24 solidifies Osan’s capability to accomplish the 51st FW mission: defend the base, execute contingency operations and sustain the force,” said McKibban.