Vigilant Defense 24: Osan demonstrates ALS capabilities

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon stops on an alternate landing strip using a Mobile Aircraft Arresting System during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. The taxiway on the flightline becomes an active air strip when the ALS is activated. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

