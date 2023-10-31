A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II takes off using an alternate landing strip during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2023. The reallocation of flightline space allows pilots to continue flying operations despite damage to the main runway. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 05:23 Photo ID: 8101181 VIRIN: 231030-F-QO603-1472 Resolution: 4510x3001 Size: 5.72 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vigilant Defense 24: Osan demonstrates ALS capabilities [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.