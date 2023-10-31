Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retiree Appreciation Day 2023 [Image 7 of 7]

    Retiree Appreciation Day 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The ceremony included a cake cut for Retiree Appreciation Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 21, 2023. Retiree Appreciation Day honors retired veterans while allowing retirees and their spouses to connect with resources on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 03:36
    Photo ID: 8101136
    VIRIN: 231021-F-VB704-1055
    Resolution: 7961x5307
    Size: 9.22 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retiree Appreciation Day 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retiree Appreciation Day 2023
    Retiree Appreciation Day 2023
    Retiree Appreciation Day 2023
    Retiree Appreciation Day 2023
    Retiree Appreciation Day 2023
    Retiree Appreciation Day 2023
    Retiree Appreciation Day 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    cake cutting
    Retiree Appreciation Day
    Team Misawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT