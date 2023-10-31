Widows of retired military members attend the annual Retiree Appreciation Day cake-cutting ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 21, 2023. The base welcomed Military retirees for a complimentary breakfast and received information about the services provided around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 03:36
|Photo ID:
|8101129
|VIRIN:
|231021-F-VB704-1009
|Resolution:
|5322x4258
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retiree Appreciation Day 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT