Retiree Appreciation Day 2023

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, and a military retiree cut the cake during the annual Retiree Appreciation Day cake-cutting ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 21, 2023. Retiree Appreciation Day honors retired veterans while allowing retirees and their spouses to connect with resources on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

