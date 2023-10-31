U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, speaks with 18th Wing leadership about modernization plans for the 18th Munitions Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2023. The planned construction projects will update existing facilities and add future structures, such as a Corrosion Control Facility on Papa Loop, all designed to increase the capability and safety of operations on KAB, enhancing the mission of the 18th Wing and tenant units in the defense of Japan. The 18th Wing mission is to deliver unmatched combat airpower and a forward-staging base to provide sovereign options that promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 03:23 Photo ID: 8101112 VIRIN: 231101-F-IV293-1010 Resolution: 5733x3822 Size: 2.08 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFJ & 5th AF commander visits Kadena Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.