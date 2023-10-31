Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ & 5th AF commander visits Kadena Air Base [Image 5 of 5]

    USFJ &amp; 5th AF commander visits Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, speaks with 18th Wing leadership about modernization plans for the 18th Munitions Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2023. The planned construction projects will update existing facilities and add future structures, such as a Corrosion Control Facility on Papa Loop, all designed to increase the capability and safety of operations on KAB, enhancing the mission of the 18th Wing and tenant units in the defense of Japan. The 18th Wing mission is to deliver unmatched combat airpower and a forward-staging base to provide sovereign options that promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

