U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, speaks with Lt. Col. Louis Nolting, 33rd Rescue Squadron commander, right, on Papa Loop about upcoming construction projects pertaining to Kadena Air Base’s modernization at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2023. The planned construction projects will update existing facilities and add future structures, such as a Corrosion Control Facility on Papa Loop, all designed to increase the capability and safety of operations on Kadena, enhancing the mission of the 18th Wing and tenant units in the defense of Japan. The 18th Wing mission is to deliver unmatched combat airpower and a forward-staging base to provide sovereign options that promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 03:23 Photo ID: 8101109 VIRIN: 231101-F-IV293-1003 Resolution: 7624x4894 Size: 2.28 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFJ & 5th AF commander visits Kadena Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.