18th Wing leadership greet U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, during his arrival at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 1, 2023. During his visit, Rupp toured Kadena and discussed workplace safety and base modernization plans. The planned construction projects will update existing facilities and add future structures, such as a Corrosion Control Facility on Papa Loop, all designed to increase the capability and safety of operations on KAB, enhancing the mission of the 18th Wing and tenant units in the defense of Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 03:23 Photo ID: 8101108 VIRIN: 231101-F-IV293-1001 Resolution: 6423x4282 Size: 1.98 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFJ & 5th AF commander visits Kadena Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.