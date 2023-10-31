U.S. 5th Fleet Conducts Unmanned Exercise in the Arabian Gulf

231026-N-EG592-1099 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 26, 2023) A MARTAC T-38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vehicle, equipped with a Lethal Miniature Aerial Missile System, operates in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 26. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command recently completed Exercise Digital Talon, demonstrating the ability of unmanned platforms to pair with traditionally crewed ships in “manned-unmanned teaming” to identify and target hostile forces at sea. Then, using munitions launched from another unmanned platform, engaged and destroyed those targets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

Date Taken: 10.26.2023
Location: ARABIAN GULF