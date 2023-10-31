U.S. 5th Fleet Conducts Unmanned Exercise in the Arabian Gulf

231023-N-LX270-1162 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 23, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Dre Johnson, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force 59, watches as a live-fire target is lowered into the water from the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Dextrous (MCM 13) during Exercise Digital Talon in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 23. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command recently completed Exercise Digital Talon, demonstrating the ability of unmanned platforms to pair with traditionally crewed ships in “manned-unmanned teaming” to identify and target hostile forces at sea. Then, using munitions launched from another unmanned platform, engaged and destroyed those targets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

