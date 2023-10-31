Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 5th Fleet Conducts Unmanned Exercise in the Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. 5th Fleet Conducts Unmanned Exercise in the Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.23.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231023-N-XT273-1178 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 23, 2023) A Lethal Miniature Aerial Missile System launches munitions from a MARTAC T-38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vehicle, attached to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force 59, during Exercise Digital Talon in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 23. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command recently completed Exercise Digital Talon, demonstrating the ability of unmanned platforms to pair with traditionally crewed ships in “manned-unmanned teaming” to identify and target hostile forces at sea. Then, using munitions launched from another unmanned platform, engaged and destroyed those targets. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)

    Exercise Digital Talon Advances Unmanned Lethality at Sea

