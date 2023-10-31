U.S. 5th Fleet Conducts Unmanned Exercise in the Arabian Gulf

231023-N-NO146-1003 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 23, 2023) In this screen grab from video, munitions launched from a Lethal Miniature Aerial Missile System destroys a training target in the Arabian Gulf during Exercise Digital Talon, Oct. 23. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command recently completed Exercise Digital Talon, demonstrating the ability of unmanned platforms to pair with traditionally crewed ships in “manned-unmanned teaming” to identify and target hostile forces at sea. Then, using munitions launched from another unmanned platform, engaged and destroyed those targets. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 10.23.2023 Location: ARABIAN GULF