231102-N-CV021-1078 TAIWAN STRAIT (Nov. 2, 2023) Lt. j.g. Bryan Nguyen, from Fairfax Station, Virginia, stands watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Taiwan Strait, Nov. 2. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 22:21 Photo ID: 8100889 VIRIN: 231102-N-CV021-1078 Resolution: 5872x3915 Size: 752.56 KB Location: TAIWAN STRAIT Web Views: 17 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th Fleet Destroyer and Royal Canadian Navy Frigate Transit Taiwan Strait [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.