7th Fleet Destroyer and Royal Canadian Navy Frigate Transit Taiwan Strait

231102-N-CV021-1071 TAIWAN STRAIT (Nov. 2, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Stephen Forrest, from Knoxville, Tennessee, stands watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Taiwan Strait, Nov. 2. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

