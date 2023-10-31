Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Fleet Destroyer and Royal Canadian Navy Frigate Transit Taiwan Strait [Image 1 of 5]

    7th Fleet Destroyer and Royal Canadian Navy Frigate Transit Taiwan Strait

    TAIWAN STRAIT

    11.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    231102-N-CV021-1046 TAIWAN STRAIT (Nov. 2, 2023) Lt. Zachary Northcutt, from Palm Harbor, Florida, stands watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Taiwan Strait, Nov. 2. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

