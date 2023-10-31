7th Fleet Destroyer and Royal Canadian Navy Frigate Transit Taiwan Strait

Courtesy Photo | 231102-N-CV021-1078 TAIWAN STRAIT (Nov. 2, 2023) Lt. j.g. Bryan Nguyen, from Fairfax...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 231102-N-CV021-1078 TAIWAN STRAIT (Nov. 2, 2023) Lt. j.g. Bryan Nguyen, from Fairfax Station, Virginia, stands watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Taiwan Strait, Nov. 2. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban) see less | View Image Page

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) and Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit November 1 (local time) through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law. The ships transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State. The transit was unremarkable, unprovocative, and consistent with international law. Rafael Peralta and Ottawa's bilateral transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Cooperation like this represents the centerpiece of our approach to a secure and prosperous region where aircraft and ships of all nations may fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows.