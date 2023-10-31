Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Fleet Destroyer and Royal Canadian Navy Frigate Transit Taiwan Strait

    Courtesy Photo | 231102-N-CV021-1078 TAIWAN STRAIT (Nov. 2, 2023) Lt. j.g. Bryan Nguyen, from Fairfax...... read more read more

    TAIWAN STRAIT

    11.02.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) and Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit November 1 (local time) through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law. The ships transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State. The transit was unremarkable, unprovocative, and consistent with international law. Rafael Peralta and Ottawa's bilateral transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Cooperation like this represents the centerpiece of our approach to a secure and prosperous region where aircraft and ships of all nations may fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows.

