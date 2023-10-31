7th Fleet Destroyer and Royal Canadian Navy Frigate Transit Taiwan Strait

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) and Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit November 1 (local time) through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law. The ships transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State. The transit was unremarkable, unprovocative, and consistent with international law. Rafael Peralta and Ottawa's bilateral transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Cooperation like this represents the centerpiece of our approach to a secure and prosperous region where aircraft and ships of all nations may fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 22:21
|Story ID:
|457002
|Location:
|TAIWAN STRAIT
|Web Views:
|145
|Downloads:
|0
