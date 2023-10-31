231101-N-SJ665-1007 Laurel, Md. (Nov. 1, 2023) A student musician from Laurel High School performs with the US Navy Concert Band for the Music in the Schools concert. The concert band invites student musicians to perform with them throughout the year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 18:17
|Photo ID:
|8100571
|VIRIN:
|231101-N-SJ665-1007
|Resolution:
|5597x3736
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|LAUREL, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Concert Band Music in the Schools [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT