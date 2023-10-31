US Navy Concert Band Music in the Schools

231101-N-SJ665-1003 Laurel, Md. (Nov. 1, 2023) Musician 1st Class Jordyn Rueda, Independence, Mo., Chief Musician Dan Frazelle, Alexandria, Va., and Musician 1st Class Amanda Eich, Arlington Heights, Ill., perform for the US Navy Band Music in the Schools Concert. Musicians in the concert band perform for concerts in the DMV area to connect with young people in the community. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

