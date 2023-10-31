231101-N-SJ665-1006 Laurel, Md. (Nov. 1, 2023) Musician 1st Class Alex Kovling performs a solo accompanied by the US Navy Concert Band for the Music in the Schools Concert Band. The concert band features its own musicians as soloists for many concerts throughout the entire year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 18:16 Photo ID: 8100570 VIRIN: 231101-N-SJ665-1006 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.31 MB Location: LAUREL, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Navy Concert Band Music in the Schools [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.