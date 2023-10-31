Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Concert Band Music in the Schools

    US Navy Concert Band Music in the Schools

    LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231101-N-SJ665-1004 Laurel, Md. (Oct. 16, 2023) Senior Chief Musician Tom Wheeler, Millersberg, Ohio, and Master Chief Musician David Kolo, Miluakee, Wis., perform with the US Navy Concert Band for the Music in the Schools Concert. Musicians in the concert band perform for concerts in the DMV area to connect with young people in the community. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

    This work, US Navy Concert Band Music in the Schools [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

