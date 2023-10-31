Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 - President Biden Visits Minnesota [Image 5 of 5]

    2023 - President Biden Visits Minnesota

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Samuel Kraemer, commander of the 934th Airlift Wing, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Gabriel Montoya Jr., 934th Airlift Wing, walk with President Joe Biden in Minneapolis, Minn., Nov. 1, 2023. Biden traveled to Dutch Creek Farms in Northfield, Minn., to start a two-week "Investing in Rural America" tour.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 16:19
    Photo ID: 8100354
    VIRIN: 231101-Z-LY731-1116
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 - President Biden Visits Minnesota [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 - President Biden Visits Minnesota
    2023 - President Biden Visits Minnesota
    2023 - President Biden Visits Minnesota
    2023 - President Biden Visits Minnesota
    2023 - President Biden Visits Minnesota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    934th Airlift Wing
    Flying Vikings
    President Joe Biden

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT