2023 - President Biden Visits Minnesota

U.S. Air Force Col. Samuel Kraemer, commander of the 934th Airlift Wing, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Gabriel Montoya Jr., 934th Airlift Wing, walk with President Joe Biden in Minneapolis, Minn., Nov. 1, 2023. Biden traveled to Dutch Creek Farms in Northfield, Minn., to start a two-week "Investing in Rural America" tour.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

