2023 - President Biden Visits Minnesota

Marine One takes off at the Minnesapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minn., Nov. 1, 2023. President Joe Biden traveled to Dutch Creek Farms in Northfield, Minn., to start a two-week "Investing in Rural America" tour.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)
