    2023 - President Biden Visits Minnesota [Image 1 of 5]

    2023 - President Biden Visits Minnesota

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    Air Force One lands at the Minnesapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minn., Nov. 1, 2023. President Joe Biden traveled to Dutch Creek Farms in Northfield, Minn., to start a two-week "Investing in Rural America" tour.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 16:18
    Photo ID: 8100349
    VIRIN: 231101-Z-LY731-1010
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 - President Biden Visits Minnesota [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    934th Airlift Wing
    Flying Vikings
    President Joe Biden

