Shelley Williams, a home visitor with Fort Gregg-Adams Army Community Service, speaks to Staff Sgt. Shelton Aunibdieu, a student at Army Logistics University, about "The ABCs of Safe Sleep," Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at the Main PX on Fort Gregg-Adams. The event is part of the Family Advocacy Program's New Parent Support Program, offering military members a chance to learn the safest sleeping practices for children, prenatal to 3 years old.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 16:22
|Photo ID:
|8100337
|VIRIN:
|231025-A-RO653-1004
|Resolution:
|1025x769
|Size:
|940.91 KB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
ACS New Parent Support Program promotes the ABC's of Safe Sleep for Infants
