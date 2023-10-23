ACS New Parent Support Program promotes the ABC’s of Safe Sleep for Infants

Shelley Williams, a home visitor with Fort Gregg-Adams Army Community Service, speaks to Staff Sgt. Shelton Aunibdieu, a student at Army Logistics University, about "The ABCs of Safe Sleep," Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at the Main PX on Fort Gregg-Adams. The event is part of the Family Advocacy Program's New Parent Support Program, offering military members a chance to learn the safest sleeping practices for children, prenatal to 3 years old.

