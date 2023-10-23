ACS New Parent Support Program promotes the ABC’s of Safe Sleep for Infants

Shelley Williams, a home visitor with Fort Gregg-Adams Army Community Service, times Staff Sgt. Shelton Aunibdieu, a student at Army Logistics University, as he tries to remove everything from a baby crib that is not safe for a sleeping infant Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at the Main PX on Fort Gregg-Adams. To make the baby as safe as possible, everything but the swaddled baby and the pacifier had to come out. "The ABCs of Safe Sleep,” was part of the Family Advocacy Program's New Parent Support Program. The event offered military members to meet the program's subject matter experts and learn the safest sleeping practices for children, prenatal to 3 years old.

