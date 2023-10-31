Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACS New Parent Support Program promotes the ABC's of Safe Sleep for Infants

    ACS New Parent Support Program promotes the ABC’s of Safe Sleep for Infants

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Jefferson Wolfe 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Teresa Vossen and Shelley Williams, home visitors with Fort Gregg-Adams Army Community Service, pose at the table during the Family Advocacy Program's New Parent Support Program's "The ABCs of Safe Sleep," Oct. 24, 202 at the Main PX on Fort Gregg-Adams. The event offered military members a change to meet the program’s and learn the safest sleeping practices for children, prenatal to 3 years old.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 16:21
    Photo ID: 8100335
    VIRIN: 231025-A-RO653-1001
    Resolution: 1025x769
    Size: 933.76 KB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACS New Parent Support Program promotes the ABC’s of Safe Sleep for Infants [Image 4 of 4], by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACS New Parent Support Program promotes the ABC&rsquo;s of Safe Sleep for Infants

    Army Community Service
    ACS
    New Parent Support Program
    Fort Gregg-Adams 2023
    ABCs of Safe Sleep

