ACS New Parent Support Program promotes the ABC’s of Safe Sleep for Infants

Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | Shelley Williams, a home visitor with Fort Gregg-Adams Army Community Service, times...... read more read more Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | Shelley Williams, a home visitor with Fort Gregg-Adams Army Community Service, times Staff Sgt. Shelton Aunibdieu, a student at Army Logistics University, as he tries to remove everything from a baby crib that is not safe for a sleeping infant Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at the Main PX on Fort Gregg-Adams. To make the baby as safe as possible, everything but the swaddled baby and the pacifier had to come out. "The ABCs of Safe Sleep,” was part of the Family Advocacy Program's New Parent Support Program. The event offered military members to meet the program's subject matter experts and learn the safest sleeping practices for children, prenatal to 3 years old. see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Army Community Service’s New Parent Support educates soldiers and their families about safe sleeping environments for infants.



The Army Family Advocacy Program Safe Sleep Campaign is a year-round Department of Defense-wide effort at promoting a safe sleep environment for all infants and supporting families through awareness and education.



“In honor of Safe Sleep and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month that spans the month of October, New Parent Support launched a social media campaign on the Fort Gregg-Adams Army Community Service Facebook page to share important education regarding how to create a safe sleep space for infants,” said Shelley Williams, a new parent support home visitor.



According to the National Institute of Health, SIDS is the leading cause of death among infants between one month and one year of age with more than 90 percent occurring prior to six months of life. Accidental Suffocation and Strangulation in Bed during infant sleep can also occur because of an unsafe sleep environment.



“ASSB deaths occur when something limits a baby’s breathing such as soft bedding or blankets against their face, or if baby gets trapped between two objects such as a mattress and a wall,” said Williams.



The ABCs of Safe Sleep stresses the importance of an infant sleeping in their own sleep space alone, but in the same room as their parent. Babies should sleep on their backs, in a crib or other approved, firm, flat surface, that is free from suffocation hazards such as stuffed animals, blankets, bumpers, toys, pacifier lanyards, or other toys with pacifiers attached.



A fitted sheet, pacifier with no attachments, and an appropriate fitting swaddle prior to baby learning to roll over are the only safe items that should be found in a safe sleep space.



Williams and Teresa Vossen, another new parent support home visitor, ended the month of October, by hosting a Clear the Crib Challenge at their ABCs of Safe Sleep Info Table on October 24, 2023 at the Main PX.





“Participants were challenged to “Clear the crib” in 10 seconds of all items that should be removed from baby’s sleep space to create the safest environment possible,” Williams said.



On the spot education was provided in addition to other parenting resources, education, prizes, and gifts for expecting parents. NPS delivers safe sleep education year-round during parenting classes and at home visits.



Expectant parents of those with a child from birth through age three are eligible to use resources available through the New Parent Support Program.



The program provides skilled home visitors knowledgeable in early child development who visit in the home, providing parents with the support and knowledge they need for parenting. They also offer classes on parenting, lactation, toddler development, as well as Play Morning Craft Hours, on the first and third Tuesdays of the month, and monthly Stroller Walks.



For additional information regarding NPSP services, please reach out to one of the program’s Home Visitors at (804) 734-7876/6505.