    31st FSS School Liaison: Ensuring our children’s education needs are met [Image 4 of 4]

    31st FSS School Liaison: Ensuring our children’s education needs are met

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Katarina Pisini, 31st Force Support Squadron school liaison program manager, left, and Vanessa Peterson, Aviano Middle High school registrar, discuss a list of contacts at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 23, 2023. The school liaison program manager is the point of contact for all pre-K through 12th grade education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 07:37
    Photo ID: 8099239
    VIRIN: 231023-F-EZ112-1025
    Resolution: 6693x4462
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st FSS School Liaison: Ensuring our children’s education needs are met [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st FSS School Liaison: Ensuring our children's education needs are met
    Aviano
    education. DoDEA

