31st FSS School Liaison: Ensuring our children’s education needs are met

Katarina Pisini, 31st Force Support Squadron school liaison program manager, and a parent discuss a pamphlet at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 23, 2023. The school liaison program manager is the primary point of contact for all pre-K through 12th grade school related matters, advocates for the needs of military students, connects families to educational resources, provides educational options and networking opportunities, and is the liaison between the base, the schools and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair)

