Katarina Pisini, 31st Force Support Squadron school liaison program manager poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 23, 2023. A school liaison strives to foster relationships with local schools to bridge the communication gap to guarantee children’s educational needs are met. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 07:37
|Photo ID:
|8099237
|VIRIN:
|231023-F-EZ112-1015
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st FSS School Liaison: Ensuring our children’s education needs are met [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT