Katarina Pisini, 31st Force Support Squadron school liaison program manager poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 23, 2023. A school liaison strives to foster relationships with local schools to bridge the communication gap to guarantee children’s educational needs are met. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 07:37 Photo ID: 8099237 VIRIN: 231023-F-EZ112-1015 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.93 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st FSS School Liaison: Ensuring our children’s education needs are met [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.