31st FSS School Liaison: Ensuring our children’s education needs are met

Katarina Pisini, 31st Force Support Squadron school liaison program manager looks at a computer at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 23, 2023. Department of the Air Force school liaison program managers advocate for the educational needs of military connected students at every school they attend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair)

