Halloween decorations light a pathway at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. Members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community enjoyed events hosted by the base, such as a haunted house and trick-or-treating in celebration of Halloween. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 05:02
|Photo ID:
|8099168
|VIRIN:
|231031-F-ER993-1349
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|6.65 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Ramstein Air Base gets spooky for Halloween [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT