A volunteer hands out candy to children from the Kaiserslautern Military Community at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. KMC members enjoyed events hosted by Ramstein AB, such as a haunted house and trick or treating in celebration of Halloween. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 05:02
|Photo ID:
|8099159
|VIRIN:
|231031-F-ER993-1006
|Resolution:
|4260x6672
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Ramstein Air Base gets spooky for Halloween [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
