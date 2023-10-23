A scare actor waits to scare guests at a haunted house at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. The haunted house was a collective effort of more than 100 volunteers from around the base who built the sets, decorated and performed as scare actors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 05:02 Photo ID: 8099163 VIRIN: 231031-F-ER993-1147 Resolution: 6131x4757 Size: 4.78 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein Air Base gets spooky for Halloween [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.