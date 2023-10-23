Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Air Base gets spooky for Halloween [Image 5 of 10]

    Ramstein Air Base gets spooky for Halloween

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A scare actor waits to scare guests at a haunted house at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. The haunted house was a collective effort of more than 100 volunteers from around the base who built the sets, decorated and performed as scare actors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 05:02
    VIRIN: 231031-F-ER993-1147
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, Ramstein Air Base gets spooky for Halloween [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Halloween
    haunted house
    KMC

