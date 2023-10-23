Ramstein Air Base gets spooky for Halloween

A Halloween decoration sits in a haunted house at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 31, 2023. The haunted house was a collective effort of more than 100 volunteers from around the base who built the sets, decorated and performed as scare actors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

Date Taken: 10.31.2023
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE