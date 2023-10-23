A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III operated by the 3rd Wing takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 31, 2023. The 3rd Wing is the largest and principal unit within the 11th Air Force. A composite organization, it provides air supremacy, surveillance, worldwide airlift, and agile combat support forces to project power and reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2023 18:38
|Photo ID:
|8098672
|VIRIN:
|231031-F-RJ686-1320
|Resolution:
|5940x3960
|Size:
|11.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Wing aircraft take off over JBER [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT