    3rd Wing aircraft take off over JBER [Image 2 of 5]

    3rd Wing aircraft take off over JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III operated by the 3rd Wing takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 31, 2023. The 3rd Wing is the largest and principal unit within the 11th Air Force. A composite organization, it provides air supremacy, surveillance, worldwide airlift, and agile combat support forces to project power and reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    C17
    arctic
    JBER
    Indopacom
    freeandopenindopacific

