3rd Wing aircraft take off over JBER

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing takes off above Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 31, 2023. The F-22 Raptor is designed to project air dominance and cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft, providing power projection across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

Date Taken: 10.31.2023
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US